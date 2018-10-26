Lee County storm debris pick up set to begin next week

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Many residents in Lee County may be asking when your debris will be picked up, and Lee County leaders have those answers for you.
County officials said they have hired a contractor to pick up your piles of debris.
They are set to start that pick up by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
But officials said they do need you to keep your piles down to manageable sizes, no more than six feet long is preferable.
Crews will be making multiple rounds to pick up all of the debris, but they ask residents to be patient with them
“Please be patient with us. There are so many other communities in so much worse shape than we are. And we are trying to get back to the point where people can get back to reality. And I believe Lee County has come a long way. we have great citizens here and they’ve done a great job,” said Mike Sistrunk, Co-County Manager for Lee County.
If you want to take your debris to a dump site yourself, there is one on the Highway 19 Bypass and one behind Salt Lick on Highway 82.
