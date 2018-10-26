Leaders push homecoming back due to storm damage

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael is leading to changes for Calhoun County High School’s homecoming plans.
The festivities were set for the week the storm hit.
Now, due to storm damage, leaders are pushing the event back to November.
School district leaders said after Hurricane Michael, they assessed the football field and found down power lines, and trees uprooted from the ground.
Calhoun County Schools' interim superintendent said all the schools received damage, but the destruction at the Sports Complex could not be avoided.
“Calhoun County, the traditions and the Cougar pride is so important. We did not feel that it will be fair to our fans, to alumni, to cancel the event. Therefore we proposed our homecoming to November second.” Dr. Shereca Harvey, Interim Superintendent at Calhoun County Schools.
The interim superintendent said the day will start with an alumni breakfast, a pep rally, and later a tailgating party.
