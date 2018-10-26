Leaders in Miller Co. work to bring more resources for residents

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Two weeks after Hurricane Michael, Miller County leaders said residents in their county are still struggling to survive.
Every inch of the Miller County Ag Center is filled with household goods and other supplies to help victims survive after Hurricane Michael.
“This is part of recovery. It’s part of recovery for our community. Our community has never experienced a disaster like this,” said Cory Thomas, the Colquitt City manager.
With much of the county still covered with debris and families displaced, community leaders have opened up a donated goods warehouse to help victims get through the aftermath.
“I would say that 85 percent of the citizens of our county were affected in some way,” said Debbie Henry, the EMA director for Miller County.
That’s why volunteers are helping residents shop for the items they need for free, until the need dies down.
“It’s historically unprecedented and we’re trying to help give them all the resources that are available both nationally, state, and locally, and through private organizations,” explained Thomas.
From canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby food and even food for your four-legged pets, the donated goods warehouse is here to help every resident.
“Some of it was donated. People just stopped here and donated it,” said Henry.
Miller County leaders said church groups, non-profits and law enforcement agencies have pitched in each day by stocking aisles, unloading trucks or even assisting residents as they shop.
“Just basic needs we have a regional warehouse in Donaldsonville that all the donations go to and then we go over there and get them and bring it here,” said Henry.
Henry said although she’s received damage to her home, there’s no greater feeling than helping residents get back on track.
“Everybody you talked to had damage. So I can put mine aside to help my citizens. That’s just what I do,” said Henry.
We’re told residents can receive additional assistance by filling out FEMA applications at Colquitt First Baptist Church.
