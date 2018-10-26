Game of the Week (10/26/18): Tift County host Colquitt County

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - This weeks Game of the Week is showcasing... what could be the desiring factor for who will win the region.
It’s Tift County hosting the undefeated Colquitt County Packers... and that’s why we had to make it our WALB Game of the Week.
The Blue Devils are coming off a great couple of games these last few weeks.
Hoping that the victory over Lowndes last week... could carry over into this tough match-up against the undefeated Colquitt County Packers.
It's going to be a powerful offensive game tonight.
But it’s also going to be loud.
The Packers are hoping for revenge after last years shocking defeat to Tift County.
The Packers hold a 8-2 record against the Blue Devils since Rush Propst took the reins.
But the only thing that we know for sure... is the region champion could be the winner of whoever comes out on top here Friday night.
“I just think we’ve got to be consistent in our play we got to remain poised be able to handle adversity when adverse things happen to you. You’ve got to be able to overcome some things and play at a consistent basis. All I’ve asked my team all year is to play consistent. If we’ll play consistent we’ll be fine," said Colquitt County head coach rush Propst.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us definitely. The main thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to play our game. We’ve got to come out ad be able to run the football and limit big plays and hopefully the turnover margin comes into play on our side,” said Tift County head coach Ashley Anders.
Kickoff is scheduled to happen here at 7:30 P.M. but you can catch all the highlights from your local high school teams tonight on the Locker room Report at 11.
