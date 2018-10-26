Friday’s Finals: GHSA softball state tournament

We started at 8 in each classification, and the numbers as dwindling by the night in Columbus

By Theo Dorsey | October 26, 2018 at 6:01 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 6:01 PM

(WALB) - Day 2 of the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament saw a couple South Georgia teams get eliminated, while most survived to play another day. Here are the finals from Friday:

7A

FINAL: Grayson 1, Lowndes 0 (Lowndes eliminated)

5A

FINAL: Locost Grove 11, Thomas Co. Central 2

TCC plays Loganville Friday night at 7:45 p.m. in the loser’s bracket

FINAL: Bainbridge 4, Effingham 1

Bainbirdge plays Locust Grove Saturday at 9 a.a. in the winner’s bracket semifinals

3A

FINAL: Appling County 1, Worth County 0 (Worth County eliminated)

FINAL: Cook 6, Calhoun 4

Cook plays Sonoraville at 7:45 p.m. FRiday night in the loser’s bracket

A-Public

FINAL: Schley County 4, Seminole County 2 (Seminole County eliminated)

Schley County plays Seminole County at 6 p.m. Friday night in the loser’s bracket

