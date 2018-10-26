Friday’s Finals: GHSA softball state tournament

(WALB) - Day 2 of the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament saw a couple South Georgia teams get eliminated, while most survived to play another day. Here are the finals from Friday:
7A
FINAL: Grayson 1, Lowndes 0 (Lowndes eliminated)
5A
FINAL: Locost Grove 11, Thomas Co. Central 2
TCC plays Loganville Friday night at 7:45 p.m. in the loser’s bracket
FINAL: Bainbridge 4, Effingham 1
Bainbirdge plays Locust Grove Saturday at 9 a.a. in the winner’s bracket semifinals
3A
FINAL: Appling County 1, Worth County 0 (Worth County eliminated)
FINAL: Cook 6, Calhoun 4
Cook plays Sonoraville at 7:45 p.m. FRiday night in the loser’s bracket
A-Public
FINAL: Schley County 4, Seminole County 2 (Seminole County eliminated)
Schley County plays Seminole County at 6 p.m. Friday night in the loser’s bracket
