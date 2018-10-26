Fire department warns people to pay attention

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - October is National Fire Prevention Month and the Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires can happen anywhere.
Officials said that paying attention is the best way to avoid fires.
They are advising everyone to look, listen and learn.
- Look for any potential fire risks in your home.
- Listen for the beep of your smoke alarm to ensure you have a properly working alarm.
- Lastly, you should learn two ways out of an any building.
“A lot of our fires are going to be accidental in nature. Sometimes that’s going to be the biggest thing is that people aren’t paying attention. It’s an accident. It’s not intentional, it’s an accident," said Tangela Rowe, the fire and life safety educator.
Rowe said that cooking is the number one cause of fires. She said that you should never leave cooking food unattended.
