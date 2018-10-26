FEMA opens new station in Dougherty County, all encouraged to apply for assistance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said it is absolutely critical that every single person register for FEMA assistance.
This registration will affect the help Dougherty County will receive from the state and federal government.
Even if you don't qualify for FEMA assistance, the county can benefit from each application.
FEMA looks at every application to determine how much money and resources they’ll provide to the area for storm recovery efforts.
Hurricane Michael devastated Southwest Georgia, leaving thousands without food, water and power. Weeks later, and the community is still reeling from the effects.
“The county is doing what we can to move towards recovery, so we can make this community whole again, but we understand that it’s going to be at a different pace for everybody,” said Jenna Chang, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency specialist.
But no matter what that pace may be for you, the one thing Dougherty County officials said you need to do is register for FEMA assistance.
“Even if you have insurance, even if you feel like you’re well covered, even if you feel like your damages are insignificant compared to someone else’s, we still need those numbers,” said Chang.
And even if you don’t qualify for the assistance, applying through FEMA is how the county will get needed money and resources for disaster recovery.
“We need to be able to show the state and show the federal government just how widespread this damage and this impact is for our community,” Chang said.
It’s not only about getting help for the county, but help for yourself and your family.
“And if you end up having problems later on, we won’t be able to help you if you don’t tell us what your problems are now,” explained Chang.
The people of Southwest Georgia have shown time and time again how resilient they are, but county leaders still want you to reach out for help.
“None of us have been immune to these disasters. There have been so many in the last two years, and just because you can do it on your own, doesn’t mean you have to,” said Chang.
FEMA is set up at the Kirkland Building at Albany Technical College. They will be there from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. They’ll be here for as long as they’re needed.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.