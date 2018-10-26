Dozens gather in Cordele for Brian Kemp’s stop

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The whole country is watching Georgia’s race for governor.
And with the November elections less than two weeks away, many residents came out to hear Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp as he spoke in Cordele.
Dozens gathered to hear Kemp speak on matters involving criminal justice reform and his plans for education in rural Georgia.
Kemp touched on what he calls his number one priority: criminal justice reform. He said he’ll work to keep gangs and drug cartels out of schools.
Kemp said he’s also focused on improving education in rural Georgia. Even saying he plans to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise. His hope is to keep teachers in Crisp County as well as other Southwest Georgia counties.
“You can’t talk about how it’s possible but it’s hard to recruit teachers into rural Georgia. We’ve got to grow them right here, just like we’re growing our crops,” said Kemp.
Kemp also encouraged the supporters at Thursday’s rally to make sure they go out and vote. He said you can’t be a part of any change unless you do so.
Many supporters said they’ve already gone out to vote and they encourage others to do the same, saying this is how you make your voice heard.
