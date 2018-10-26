Army Corps begins debris operation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Army Corps of Engineers officially took over storm debris cleanup Friday, in what is called the third leg of FEMA's recovery efforts.
The Corps will be out in Dougherty County Friday at 3:00 in the Summerset Drive area.
This is their first stop, but they'll also be covering the rest of the area that needed storm debris removed, with about 200 trucks are their crews slated to help.
They also hope to have stations set up and running in other areas of SWGA within the next 48 hours.
Under FEMA guidelines, they will be in: Crisp, Lee, Terrell, Worth, Dougherty, Calhoun, Early Baker, Mitchell, Miller, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, and Thomas Counties, according to Capt. Danielle Villanueva of the Corps.
Meanwhile, the Dougherty County EOC on Honeysuckle Drive is now operating Monday through Friday, meaning it will not be open this weekend, because of fewer calls to the center.
“Based on our greatly decreased call volume, we will be closed this weekend and will reopen on Monday morning to ensure residents are still able to get accurate and timely information as we continue our transition from response to recovery,” said Jenna Chang, EMA Dougherty Co. Deputy Director.
