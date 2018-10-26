Albany sees lowest unemployment ‘ever recorded’ in September

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Albany’s unemployment rate for September was the lowest ever recorded for the area.
At the same time, Albany added to its labor force, increased its number of employed residents, grew jobs and saw unemployment claims fall. Most indicators were positive for the year as well for the five-county metropolitan statistical area (MSA).
“It’s exciting to see so many of our communities across the state doing so well,” Butler said. “We continue to add jobs and see the unemployment rate fall. Even better, people are getting hired - often at record levels.”
The unemployment rate for September, at 4 percent, was down .7 percent over the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 5.3 percent. That rate tied for 12th among the 14 MSAs.
The labor force in Albany grew by 203 in September to reach 68,094. That number is down by 86 over the past year.
Albany gained 647 employed residents in September, pushing the total to 65,367. The number is up 790 for the year, or about 65 per month.
Jobs grew by 400 in September to 63,400. Albany’s job total is up 900 over the year – an average increase of about 66.
Claims for unemployment insurance fell by 29 percent in September. They were down by 15 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 389 active job postings in metro Albany for September.
The five-county MSA includes Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
