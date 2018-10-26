Albany Museum of Art introduces autumn lineup

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art introduced three new exhibitions as part of their autumn line up.
One is the Home Tour which really looks like the interior of a home.
Most of the artists are from Georgia.
In the East Gallery, another exhibition is the Selective Collective Memories.
It has extremely detailed books that have been carved.
And in the West Gallery, Georgia Artist Guild of Albany with pieces from local artists.
“We do four exhibition receptions so that every time that you come to our seasonal reception , you’ll see three new exhibitions,” said Paula Williams, Executive Director.
The Albany Museum of Art encourages everyone to visit these new exhibits.
From Tuesday through Saturday they are offering free admission.
