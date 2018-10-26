Albany graves disturbed after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany cemetery has major damage to some of its graves after Hurricane Michael.
At Riverside Cemetery, Hurricane Michael knocked down trees that have fallen on graves and damaged them.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said that he got the call because some grave sites were messed up so bad that you can see bones.
Fowler said the cemetery will remain closed until they can figure out how to fix the problem.
“Graves have been disturbed by the storm. Many markers have been turned over, some grave tops have been shifted. We are in the process of seeing what we need to do to get this corrected before we open back up to the public," explained Fowler.
Fowler said that it’s important to stay away from the cemetery for now so crews can make repairs to the graveyard.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.