Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit makes major drug bust

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said the drugs they collected in a recent drug bust have a street value close to half a million dollars.
Some of the drugs they found were Xanax, spice, Oxycodone and the list goes on and on.
Drug agents collected 3,815 Xanax pills, 32 pounds of spice, and a total of $73,636.50 in US currency.
This bust happened in early October.
Investigators said the man arrested in connection to the bust was Jonathan Greene.
Interim ADDU Commander Ryan Ward said that Greene was a huge distributor in the area, so getting him off the streets was their main priority.
“We are not going to tolerate this in our city. This is one of many large busts that we are going to make here in the city. They need to know we are out and we are going to get them," said Ward.
Ward said the most shocking thing about this was the amount of spice, which is synthetic marijuana that they found.
