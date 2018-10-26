Albany ARC hosts annual Halloween event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dozens of people danced the night away at the Albany Advocacy Resource Center’s Halloween event.
Participants enjoyed dinner, face painting, a costume parade, and of course dancing.
Erin Freeman with the Albany ARC said they look forward to this event every year.
“They all have independent, individual lives and they don’t always get the chance to get together and just let loose and party and dance,” said Freeman.
They said they are already looking forward to next year’s event.
