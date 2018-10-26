Abrams rallies for medicaid expansion

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a plan to provide health coverage to more 6,700 residents of Lowndes County.
On Wednesday, Abrams stopped by Lowndes County and spoke about her plan for the uninsured as a part of Medicaid expansion.
According to a statement released by her campaign, South Georgia hospitals provided $101 million in uncompensated care in 2016 and Abrams' plan would reduce the need for that care.
“If we have the capacity to do so, and we can help people to get access to healthcare that they did not have access to before from a healthcare perspective and from just a plain humanity perspective, I think that expanding Medicaid to allow people more access to healthcare is a no-brainer," said Consultant Pharmacist Joe Holt.
Campaign leaders said that studies have found that Medicaid Expansion could also lead to improved quality of care, greater affordability for low income households and jobs for 3,300 people in the region.
Republican candidate Brian Kemp released a statement against expanding, stating that he “will implement a Georgia-focused, free-market solution that enhances healthcare coverage and reduces costs for hardworking Georgians.”
