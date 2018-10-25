Widespread rain moves into SWGA Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A fine fall Wednesday brought sunshine and seasonably warm mid-upper 70s. Becoming cloudy and cool with rain likely tomorrow into Friday afternoon. Rain ends before the weekend gets underway however clouds linger into Saturday allowing sunshine and a brief warm-up Sunday.
Next cold front fairly weak with only a slight chance of rain late Sunday into Monday. Behind the boundary colder air which sends highs back into the upper 60s low 70s and lows from the low 50s into the low 40s by midweek. The average high is 78 degrees and the average low 52 degrees.
