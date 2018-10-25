VSU using bye week to rest and focus on West Florida

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers aren't showing any signs of slowing down this season.
As the Blazers continue to make their way towards the playoffs, the Blazers stay undefeated and ranked at #7.
Head coach Kerwin Bell and the Blazers are looking forward to this much needed bye week.
After VSU’s latest victory over the North Greenville Crusaders put the Blazers at an 8-0 record and still undefeated as they head into the last two games of the regular season.
The Blazers had a scare this past weekend.
After their starting quarterback Rogan Wells left the game Saturday afternoon.
Their high powered offense is currently ranked at number 1 in the nation in points scored and third in averaged yards per game.
It seems Wells will be okay, but Bell, his staff, and players are thrilled for the chance to rest up and have two weeks to prepare for West Florida.
“Two things, one thing, we want to use it as an advantage for us which is to get our bodies back and one hundred percent," said Bell. "Legs back underneath them. So, we are using that to make sure all our guys are getting in and getting treatments. If we can get, here in a couple of weeks against West Florida, a one hundred percent football team.”
Valdosta State will face off against the West Florida Argonauts Saturday November 3rd at 5 P.M.
