UPS ‘litter lady’ found guilty for littering in front of Albany business

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Dougherty County judge found the woman who littered in front of Albany business guilty on Thursday morning.
Marlena Davis, an employee for UPS, is fined $1,000 and $500 of that sum will be suspended if she does 100 hours of community service by picking up city litter in parking lots within 6 months.
“This has been an ongoing problem in this community,” said Ward III City Commissioner BJ Fletcher in regards to people littering.
It was in front of Fletcher’s business back in early September that she found the pile of trash.
She said there were receipts and mail making Davis easy to find.
Davis stated in court that a male co-worker was the one who took things from her car and through them in front of Fletcher’s business in the wee hours of the morning the first Sunday of September.
She said she went back later that Sunday morning to locate these belongings she said she kept in her front passenger seat and floorboard of her 2008 GMC Acadia.
Fletcher, along with an APD police officer, Robert Carter, Chief Code Enforcement Officer for Albany Dougherty County and Judy Bowles all testified against Davis.
Davis represented herself at her final hearing.
