More with less? Twitter user numbers fall but profit soars

Twitter and other social-media companies are under intense pressure to rid their services of trolls and malicious accounts ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. In February, 13 Russians, including a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were charged by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller in a plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections through social-media propaganda. Twitter and others have since faced congressional questioning and have been trying to combat fake accounts, even as those behind them have gotten more sophisticated at skirting the blocking efforts.