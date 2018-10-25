Trump to develop national strategy on '5G' wireless networks

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo visitors stand near a 5G logo at a display for Chinese fiber optic cable maker YOFC at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as "5G." The administration isn't calling for any specific action other than reports from various agencies due in about six months, and the development of the strategy itself in about nine months. It released a presidential memo on the subject Thursday, Oct. 25, days ahead of the highly contested midterm elections on Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)