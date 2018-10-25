Tifton teacher goes viral with greeting video

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia teacher is going viral on social media, thanks to a unique greeting game.
Ms. Judy teaches kindergarten in Tift County.
She said the idea for a new morning routine that she found on Pinterest, is a hit with her students.
“Teachers are stepping out of the box and doing some fun things to make school inviting for our kids,” said Principal, Richard Fisher.
A video of this special greeting is going viral on Facebook with more than 9,000 shares and 1,000 comments.
--EMBED VIDEO IN VIDEO FOR WEB
“When the children come in they get to choose one way to greet me and I respond with however they’ve chosen,” said Judy.
With the goal of creating a more fun learning environment for Julie Judy's kindergarten classroom at Len Lastinger Elementary School in Tifton.
SOT JUDY “They’re like my family in here and so I wanted to have that welcoming and warm environment so getting them in the morning is special and important,” said Judy.
Students can choose a high-five, let's dance, elbow hello and more.
Principal Richard Fisher said he is glad Ms. Judy is getting this kind of attention for her special efforts.
“It’s definitely a way of validating a kindergarten teacher that works so hard and again create that community bond that she has with her students and families," said Fisher.
Judy added she will continue to do this every morning because her kids now look forward to it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.