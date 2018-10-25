Supporters and protesters gather for Stacey Abrams rally

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made several stops across the state Wednesday and when she arrived in Americus, she was greeted by both supporters and protesters.
Abrams' supporters gathered at the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church hours in advance.
But across the street, protesters were calling for a boycott of Abrams' policies.
More than 100 Stacey Abrams supporters cheered in response to her push for Medicaid Expansion in Georgia.
“Here in Sumter County, or over in Hancock County, people just want the ability to take care of themselves and their family,” said Abrams.
Juanita Wilson stood in the church parking lot over an hour in advance of Abrams' arrival. But she said that seeing the large turnout on Wednesday was worth the wait.
“This gives you that hope that things are positive,” said Wilson.
Wilson said for her, Abrams making it this far in the race for governor inspires her to speak up and go vote.
"People are seeing beyond your skin color. They’re seeing beyond your gender. They’re doing things because it’s the right thing to do and not just do it,” said Wilson.
Abrams supporters were also joined by about a dozen protesters who stood across the street, boycotting her policies. But even with these differing opinions, residents on each side said there’s one easy way to make your voice heard.
“A lot of people won’t vote, but I want them to know, if you don’t vote, you are voting,” said Jacob Battle, a protester.
Supporters of both candidates tell me it’s important now more than ever to go out and vote.
They said this is the only way to really make your voice heard in this election.
