Storm forces changes in Decatur Co. voting

If you are mistakenly in a precinct other than the one you are registered in, it is your choice to either vote a provisional ballot at the incorrect precinct or travel to your precinct to cast your ballot on a voting machine. If time is a concern, please vote provisionally. There is no guarantee you would be able to vote in every race you are entitled to vote in if at an incorrect precinct, but most votes on your provisional ballot will count if simply voting out of precinct. This only applies if you are voting within the county you are registered in.