Storm forces changes in Decatur Co. voting

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Because of Hurricane Michael, some Decatur County polling locations were relocated, according to Carol P. Heard, Chief Elections Official.
The Coliseum precinct is moving to the Kirbo Center at the College, because FEMA needs the Coliseum as it assists survivors of the hurricane; and, Climax is moving to the Climax City Hall because of damage to the Climax Volunteer Fire Department.
Advance, or early, voting will continue to Friday, Nov. 2, at the Elections Office only, located at 122 W. Water Street next to the Courthouse. The Fairgrounds polling location is closed to advance voting but will reopen as a normal Election Day polling location on Nov. 6.
Advance voting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We encourage voters in precincts that are being relocated to take advantage of early voting or request a mail-in ballot if you have concerns about voting at those polling locations, or any of the other locations.
If you are mistakenly in a precinct other than the one you are registered in, it is your choice to either vote a provisional ballot at the incorrect precinct or travel to your precinct to cast your ballot on a voting machine. If time is a concern, please vote provisionally. There is no guarantee you would be able to vote in every race you are entitled to vote in if at an incorrect precinct, but most votes on your provisional ballot will count if simply voting out of precinct. This only applies if you are voting within the county you are registered in.
Also, if the poll workers are having a hard time finding your voting record in the database on Election Day, please request a provisional ballot so our office can continue to research your voter registration information.
WHERE TO GO ON ELECTION DAY
Decatur County has nine precincts. The Elections Office at the Courthouse Annex is not a voting location on Election Day. The nine precincts – which has some changes noted because of Hurricane Michael -- are the following:
ATTAPULGUS
Attapulgus Community Center, 405 E. Griffin Ave., Attapulgus, GA 39815
BRINSON
Brinson Municipal Building, 179 Clifton St., Brinson, GA 39825
CLIMAX
Climax City Hall, 105 Drane St., Climax, GA 39834
COLISEUM
Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center, Southern Regional Technical College, 2500 Shotwell St., Bainbridge, GA 39819
FAIRGROUNDS
Chamber 1 building, 1211 Vada Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817
KENDRICK
Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, 2931 Spring Creek Road, Brinson, GA 39825
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 119 Deese Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817
RECOVERY
Recovery Volunteer Fire Department, 164 River Road, Bainbridge, GA 39819
WEST BAINBRIDGE
Old West Bainbridge Middle School, 1417 Dothan Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817
