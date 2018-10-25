South GA fraternity members ‘Shave 2 Save’ for breast cancer awareness

Fraternity members shave their heads for a good cause
By Grason Passmore | October 24, 2018 at 9:36 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 9:36 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A group of students raised money in support of breast cancer awareness in an unusual way, by shaving their heads.

Members of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Georgia Southwestern State University hosted their “Shave 2 Save” event on Wednesday.

Members who raised at least $150 got to keep the hair on their heads.

But members who raised $75 shaved their heads on campus Wednesday.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Georgia Southwestern State University raised money and then shaved their heads for Breast Cancer Awareness. (Source: GSW State University)
Members said they all know someone affected by breast cancer, so the cause hits close to home for them.

But the money raised also stays close to home, going to an Americus woman battling breast cancer.

“We actually chose her because she’s in the community, she’s local, and it just hits a little closer to home helping somebody in town," said Cole Angelo, the Kappa Sigma president.

Fraternity members said they plan to continue the event next year.

