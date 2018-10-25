So far, no D-SNAP for South GA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - When the electricity went out during Hurricane Michael, thousands of families without generators had to toss out food. For some, restocking these lost food supplies is very, very difficult.
D-SNAP (Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) for Dougherty County, and the region, has not been approved, according to Dougherty County officials.
SNAP is a federally-funded program to assist low-income people in need of food, by supplying recipients with what is essentially a debit card to make qualifying food purchases.
D-SNAP is for low income people who qualify for SNAP as well as for people who don’t ordinarily qualify for the SNAP benefit, but do now because of a disaster.
“We are working cooperatively with state officials to see if we will be capable of accessing these important resources for our region,” said Chris Cohilas, Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission. “There are emergency agencies and non-profits that are right now assessing the food shortage needs and addressing them. We urge people to turn to these groups for help.”
People needing food can contact the Albany Relief and Recovery COAD for supplies as well as referrals to groups providing food. The COAD updates these resources daily.
The Red Cross shelter at Second Mt. Zion on Old Pretoria Road in Albany is open and is providing hot meals and other help for storm survivors.
As soon as we get new information on the D-SNAP process, we will communicate with the public in every available way. In the meantime, we urge people to please reach out to these services for help, county officials said.
