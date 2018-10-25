Red Cross sees progress in Hurricane Michael recovery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Following Hurricane Michael, Red Cross workers and volunteers are continuing to work hard to get Southwest Georgia back to normal.
On Wednesday, officials held a briefing to update everyone on the condition of the area following the storm’s wrath.
They shared a variety of facts about their efforts to provide people with the essentials.
Following the disaster, they started off with about 277 people in three shelters and now they are down to 76 people in one shelter.
The Red Cross has collaborated with FEMA, Second Harvest and Southern Baptist to provide people in need with food all across South Georgia.
Now, their emergency response vehicles have been focusing on Dougherty, Grady, Early and Mitchell counties.
Officials shared that their goal is to help people to get the long-term assistance that they need.
“We’re working with those various partners and agencies around Southwest Georgia and the state to help folks develop a long-range plan. We anticipate being here, full scale, for about two more weeks," said Andy Brubaker, the Red Cross executive director.
Brubaker said that many people are getting back on their feet in the area and they are here mainly to provide short-term care.
