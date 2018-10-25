Rain moves in by afternoon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. You’ll need the rain jacket by the afternoon. Highs will range from 70-75 degrees. Rain coverage is 80 percent.
Rain coverage will continue overnight with lows only dipping to near 60 degrees.
Showers are likely early on Friday, then clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Rain coverage is 70 percent.
A mainly dry weekend is headed our way.
Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.
Sunny skies for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.
