PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/24/18): Thomas has the Eagles flying

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - It was only a matter of time before the reigning Albany-Area offensive player of the year took home his first Albany-Area player of the week.
Mitchell County’s James Thomas was the standout athlete from this past weekend.
James Thomas did it all for the Eagles in their 56 point shutout of Terrell County this past Friday.
He was 10-14 passing for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Thomas added 34 yards on the ground and another pair of touchdowns.
He also was perfect on kicking extra point attempts, 7 for 7.
An all-around performance, but he gives thanks to his fellow Eagles.
“I’ll probably say number 1, my linemen. Without them I couldn’t get anything off, make the right reads or anything,” said Thomas. “Number 2, my receivers. Without them I wouldn’t have so many yards with them catching the ball.”
Thomas followed up last week’s performance with a 28-6 win over Seminole County Tuesday night in that hurricane-Michael rescheduled game.
Mitchell County hosts Randolph-Clay Friday night in Camilla.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.