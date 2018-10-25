Nick Bush returns home to help youth baseball in community

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Lee County's very own Nick Bush has found his way home, after experiencing his first year in the minor leagues with the Boise Hawks.
Now, he is sharing his knowledge of the game he loves with the community that showed him so much support throughout the years.
The Lee County and LSU grad is now helping the youth around the community by giving private lessons in Lee County.
Bush was drafted in the 8th round by the Colorado Rockies 2018.
He finished his final collegiate season with a record 23 relief appearances with 19 walks and 22 strikeouts.
Bush is hoping to inspire the kids around the community to perfect their craft and hopefully get the same opportunities he had.
“I mean it’s nice. I just want to come back and help as many kids as I can," said Bush. "Just help them as much as I can. Because when I was younger I didn’t have that much, people who were able to help me out with this reason. So, that’s why I want to get out there and do it for other kids.”
If you would like to set up a lesson with Nick Bush, reach out to Synergy Sports Academy at 229-288-0822, or reach out on their website at synergysportsacademy.org.
