In migrant caravan, a Nicaraguan family flees persecution

Nicaraguan migrant Axel leans on his mother Idania Molina Rocha, as they walk to Mapastepec, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, with a caravan that is making its way to the U.S. The 14-year-old was hit in the leg by what was perhaps police tear gas canister; he described it as a “bomb they shoot through a tube.” The wound is still visible on his femur, and he’s walked from Nicaragua through Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and now southern Mexico on crutches, still limping badly. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)