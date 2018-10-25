2 is the new 1 in the NFL; 2-point conversion tries are up

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, left, walks off the field after missing a point-after attempt in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Baltimore. NFL teams are going for 2-point conversions more than ever this season. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was considering it but played for overtime and lost when Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career in a 24-23 loss to the Saints. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass)