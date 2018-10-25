Investigation underway after dog allegedly waterboarded at park

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is investigating a possible dog abuse situation after a woman claims a dog was waterboarded in one of Church Hill’s dog parks.
A woman named Hayley said she was in the Chimborazo dog park Wednesday between 4:45 and 6 p.m. when she saw a man chase after his Doberman thinking it was eating something dangerous.
“Turns out it was just grass,” Hayley said.
What happened next has left her shocked and upset.
“When he realized it was just grass he slammed the dog to the ground by the neck, grabbed a hose and turned it on,” Hayley said. “He then proceeded to shove the turned-on hose down the dog’s throat saying, 'This is what happens when you don’t listen to me.’"
The Doberman ran off to hide behind a table, according to Hayley.
When she went to approach the dog to comfort it, she claims the man yelled, “mind your own f***ing business and take care of your own dog.”
“He then grabbed the Doberman, leashed it and dragged it away from the dog park.”
Despite going to the dog park often with her own dogs, Hayley said this is the first time she’s seen this man.
“I understand everyone has different opinions on how to train and discipline animals, but this went far beyond that,” she added.
Hayley posted about the situation to social media, sparking a conversation where several other people say the man has made them uncomfortable while at the dog park.
“He accused me of calling him a racist and proceeded to call me several (derogatory terms),” said another woman. “It was completely unprovoked.”
That woman also took a picture of the man in case anything happened.
“I should have taken a video or picture of the situation,” Hayley said. “I guess I was so shocked in the moment.”
RACC outreach coordinator Robin Young said there’s an open investigation at this point, but they need more information.
“We advise people at the park to let us know if you see him again,” Young said. “Take photos, videos, or even a license plate number, if safe to do, so we can investigate.”
Young added anyone who suspects a possible animal abuse situation is urged to contact RACC at 804-646-5573.
