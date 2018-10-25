House candidate receives South GA endorsements

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Republican House candidate Tracy Taylor has been endorsed by two Dougherty County public figures.
Taylor is running for Georgia House District 153.
On Wednesday, County Commissioner Russell Gray and Dougherty County Republican Party Chairmen Stephen Brimberry announced their endorsements for Taylor.
“It’s a huge endorsement. It just shows that the Republican Party is unified on all fronts. This is the time we need to come together to show unity after the storm, after Hurricane Michael," said Taylor.
Taylor also shared that this is the time that people need to come together following Hurricane Michael. He said that his main goal for running for this position is to bring about change to the Albany area.
“I am certainly impressed with his conviction and his drive to want to be a leader for our community, want to bring about a fundamental shift for rural Georgia and South Georgia and help bring resources to South Georgia that have historically stayed inside the 285 loop,” explained Gray,
Gray said that he sees Taylor working across party lines and across the community for everyone’s good. Taylor is running against Democrat CamMia Hopson.
