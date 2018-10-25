For Honduran migrants in caravan, the journey is personal

In this Oct. 18, 2018 photo, Honduran migrant Keidy Arreaga holds her 2-month-old baby and the hand of her 3-year-old daughter Keidy, as her brother Wilver, 32, stands by, as the pose for a portrait before leaving Guatemala City by foot with a caravan of other migrants. Keidy said she found out about the caravan on TV, and decided to join because she believes she is doomed to poverty in Honduras after her children’s father abandoned them. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)