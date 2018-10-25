Historic Mega Millions jackpot raises more than $34M for education in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Georgia Lottery officials announced that the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot generated more than $34.7 million in proceeds for Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.
In addition, Georgia Lottery players won big statewide in Tuesday’s drawing.
Winning numbers from the Oct. 23 drawing were: 5-28-62-65-70 and the Mega Ball was 5.
One jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, and 20 tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Georgia.
The $10,000 tickets were purchased in: Athens, Atlanta (2), Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta (2), Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savanah, Tallapoosa (2), Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins.
Additionally, Georgia Lottery players won more than $8.5 million in prizes since the Mega Millions jackpot began rolling in July.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
