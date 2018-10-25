Google abandons Berlin campus plan after locals protest

FILE - This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. Google is abandoning plans to establish a campus for tech startups in Berlin after protests from residents worried about gentrification. The internet giant confirmed reports Thursday it will sublet the former electrical substation in the capital’s Kreuzberg district to two charitable organizations, Betterplace.org and Karuna. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)