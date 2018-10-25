Family reacts to not guilty verdict

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Monday, an Albany jury delivered a not guilty verdict in the death of Raymond Tilley. Tilley was found beaten and unconscious behind an East Albany restaurant. Wednesday, Raymond’s son, Kevin Tilley, says the jury got it all wrong.
“The jury got it wrong, totally wrong. I think the jury was biased. I don’t think they really listened to the evidence of the case, they didn’t look at the facts of the case. The facts and evidence was there for them to look at and listen to, but I just think they turned their head to it," says Tilley.
Tilley says when the verdict was read, his family was in absolute shock.
“Lots of emotion going on in the court room. We just put our heads down, like it was a slap in the face for us. I mean eleven counts and not guilty on all eleven counts. It’s just sad," says Tilley.
Tilley wants to remind the Albany community to always remember just how important jury duty is.
“To the citizens of Albany, if you get selected for jury duty don’t take it lightly because not only does it affect the victim, but it also affects the defendants too, but man it affects the victim’s family," says Tilley.
Tilley wants to thank the District Attorney’s office and APD for all they did in the case.
