Columbus child confirmed with rare polio-like illness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is the first to confirm with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a Columbus child has a confirmed case of acute flaccid myelitis, a rare condition known as AFM.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention describe AFM, as a serious condition causing weakness in the arms or leg, similar to polio. AFM affects a patient’s nervous system.
AFM has recently been making headlines as the number of investigated cases continues to grow this year. The CDC confirms in 2018 there have been 155 diagnosed cases they’re investigating, with 62 cases confirmed, across 22 states.
Our Chandler Morgan sits down with the Columbus family and their daughter, who has AFM, starting at 5 p/4c tonight on News Leader 9.
