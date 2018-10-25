Car hits 2 children as they head to school bus in Colquitt County

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - Two elementary school children have been airlifted to a hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the road to get on a school bus Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Thigpen Trail.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell said the driver of the vehicle ran the stop sign on the bus.
One child was airlifted to Macon, and the other to Tallahassee. The identities of the children have not been released yet.
The Georgia State patrol is investigating the incident.
