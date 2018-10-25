Brave and Beautiful program to help cancer patients

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Archbold Foundation in Thomasville plans to start a new program to help South Georgians fighting cancer.
It’s called Brave and Beautiful.
The foundation’s president, Vann Middleton, said helping patients stay positive during trying times is a top priority for them.
Right now, they’re working to hire a cosmetologist to help patients do their hair and makeup.
Middleton said that patients often experience physical changes during treatment, and this can help them feel more confident.
“Self confidence is a big way of helping fight cancer," said Middleton. “If we can give them any tool to help them feel better, stronger as they’re fighting this disease and going through the treatment, we’re all for it."
There are two ways you can help the program raise money this week. Barberitos agreed to donate 10-percent of its Thursday profits and the annual Pink Affair Benefit Fashion Show will be Thursday night at 6.
The Pink Affair will be held at the Thomasville Center for the Arts located on Washington Street. Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase at Archbold Foundation website or by calling the Archbold Foundation at (229) 228-2924.
