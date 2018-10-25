Baker Co. back in school after Hurricane Michael

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) - Baker County students went back to school on Tuesday though most of the county still doesn’t have power. Principal Michael Best says having school is creating normalcy for students again.
“Just getting them back because they have been stuck in very bad situations. No food, no water, and no power. To get them back to a positive place maybe can give them a little joy," says Best.
Best says 75 percent of their students returned to school this week and the ones who couldn’t make it will get an excused absence.
“We have a list of students who have not shown up and we are checking on them and find out what we can do. We have been sending out food and water," says Best.
Baker County still has a long way to go before it can fully recover from Hurricane Michael, but Best says he and his teachers are going to help their students in any way they can.
“The kids have come back, and they came back in good shape. They are excited to be back. We have let students talk about it. Our teachers especially in our elementary school have had some exercises where they do things like I’m grateful for and things I was scared of. Our high school kids have been doing some things like what has made me mad about this, how did I handle it. Letting them talk is the main thing," says Best.
