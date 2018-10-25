ASU student found fatally shot

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has confirmed a male Albany State student was found fatally shot behind the east campus late Wednesday night.
Coroner Fowler says ASU Police and GBI are treating this as a homicide.
Investigators have been on the scene for several hours.
Police have not released the victim’s identity yet.
Dispatch told WALB that there were calls about shots fired near the 600 block of Sands Drive around 9:40 Wednesday night but had clears the area.
The victim was found around 10 p.m. between South University Drive and Sands Drive behind the campus in a gazebo area along with what appears to be a wooden boardwalk area.
We don’t know if students were sent an emergency alert regarding this scene or if they were left in the dark.
Police have not said if they’ve made any arrests.
If you have any information, you can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.