DCSS responds after armed man gets on Dougherty school bus

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - WALB News 10 has been investigating a report that a man who was not a student, but who was seen to have what appeared to be a pistol on his person, climbed aboard a stopped Dougherty County school bus Tuesday.
On Thursday, Dougherty County School System officials confirmed the report, and issued this statement:
Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old, non-student male, boarded a bus while it was on its morning route on the 600 block of Moultrie Road. The bus driver noticed the person boarding the bus was not a student and asked them repeatedly to get off the bus.
Despite this, the person made his way down the aisle and spoke with a female high school student.
The person then exited the bus and advised the driver that she didn’t need to call the authorities because he was leaving. Although the person did not brandish a weapon on the bus, the driver did witness the male display a handgun after he exited.
The DCSS police and Albany Police worked quickly to investigate and arrested the male, identified as Jaquvious Cleveland, and charged him with one felony count of possession of a weapon on a school bus and one misdemeanor count each of disruption of a public school and criminal trespass.
WALB News 10 will have more information on this story when it is available.
