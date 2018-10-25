7 Area teams make the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament

(WALB) - It’s winning time in GHSA softball. The fast pitch state tournament begins Thursday in Columbus. It’s a double-elimination tournament being played out at Columbus Softball Complex.
Here are the pairings for the first round:
7A
Lowndes vs. Mill Creek at 9 a.m. on Field 4
5A
Bainbridge vs. Walnut Grove at 3 p.m. on Field 8
Thomas County Central vs. Villa Ricca at 3 p.m. on Field 6
3A
Worth County vs. Sonoraville at 5 p.m. on Field 2
Cook vs. Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Field 3
A-Public
Schley County vs. Gordon Lee at 9 a.m. on Field 5
Seminole County vs. Marion County at 9 a.m. on Field 6
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.