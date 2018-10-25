7 Area teams make the GHSA fast pitch softball state tournament

The top 8 softball teams in each GHSA classification go to Columbus annually for the state tourney

Pair of South Georgia teams are Columbus-bound
By Theo Dorsey | October 24, 2018 at 10:22 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 11:06 PM

(WALB) - It’s winning time in GHSA softball. The fast pitch state tournament begins Thursday in Columbus. It’s a double-elimination tournament being played out at Columbus Softball Complex.

Here are the pairings for the first round:

7A

Lowndes vs. Mill Creek at 9 a.m. on Field 4

5A

Bainbridge vs. Walnut Grove at 3 p.m. on Field 8

Thomas County Central vs. Villa Ricca at 3 p.m. on Field 6

3A

Worth County vs. Sonoraville at 5 p.m. on Field 2

Cook vs. Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Field 3

A-Public

Schley County vs. Gordon Lee at 9 a.m. on Field 5

Seminole County vs. Marion County at 9 a.m. on Field 6

