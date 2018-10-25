Albany police searching for fake FEMA vehicle

Albany police search for Fake FEMA vehicle in town. (Source: Albany Police Department Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | October 25, 2018 at 5:41 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 5:41 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After Hurricane Michael hit Albany as a category 2 storm, it’s not an uncommon sight to see FEMA vehicles throughout the city.

But now, police are looking for a fake FEMA vehicle that has been seen around town.

The Albany Police Department posted on its Facebook that officers are searching for a large vehicle that has “FEMA” on the back in taped letters.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

