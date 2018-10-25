Albany police searching for fake FEMA vehicle

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After Hurricane Michael hit Albany as a category 2 storm, it’s not an uncommon sight to see FEMA vehicles throughout the city.
But now, police are looking for a fake FEMA vehicle that has been seen around town.
The Albany Police Department posted on its Facebook that officers are searching for a large vehicle that has “FEMA” on the back in taped letters.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
