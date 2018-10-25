Albany Chain Gang needs volunteers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Chain Gang is continuing its hard work to help people recover after Hurricane Michael.
But, the volunteer group said it’s running into some difficulties.
They said they’ve gotten lots of donations, but are now in need of more volunteers.
The leaders explained even if you can only volunteer for just one day, it would help out.
“It’s going to take people helping people, neighbors helping neighbors, churches helping neighborhoods and the rest of the community," said Teresa Novielli Knight, Coordinator of the Chain Gang.
If you want to volunteer, call the Chain Gang at 229-234-0038.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.