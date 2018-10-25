Abrams, Kemp back jet fuel tax break

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Both major candidates for governor say they now back a tax break for airlines that was embroiled in controversy when Delta Air Lines ended a National Rifle Association discount in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting.
Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams said during Tuesday’s Atlanta Press Club debate that they support waiving the sales tax on jet fuel. It was a rare moment of agreement for two candidates who are locked in a close race.
The Secretary of State came out strongly against the proposal earlier this year when he was competing for the Republican nomination.
At the time, Kemp proposed a sales tax holiday on the Fourth of July that would give the public a break on firearms, ammunition, holsters and safes instead of offering a tax perk to Delta and “other corporate cowards.”
“Instead of giving millions of our hard earned tax dollars to billion-dollar businesses that want to disarm law-abiding citizens, we should give a tax break to hardworking Georgians who want to protect their families and loved ones from criminal aliens, terrorists and gang members,” Kemp said at the time.
The tax proposal stalled under the Gold Dome, but Gov. Nathan Deal, who now backs Kemp, used an executive order in late July to temporarily suspend the tax.
The tax, Deal argued, is the fourth highest among states with major airport hubs and puts Georgia’s airports at a competitive disadvantage. Kemp first said in July that he now supports the tax break.
Still, it’s up to state lawmakers to decide whether to continue allowing the tax exemption, which costs the state about $35 million. They may have to decide as soon as next month when legislators return for a special session on storm cleanup costs from Hurricane Michael.
Candidates did not have time during the debate to elaborate beyond a “yes” or “no” response.
Cody Hall, Kemp’s press secretary, said Wednesday that Kemp supports tax exemptions that generate a significant return for taxpayers. Atlanta-based Delta is one of the largest private employers in the state, and – according to Deal – direct flights out of the Atlanta airport alone have supported 42,000 jobs in Georgia.
“With the information we now have, it’s clear the jet fuel exemption will help spur job creation and economic growth,” Hall said.
Abrams, a former House minority leader, said in a statement Wednesday that she had earlier concerns about the potential impact the tax exemption would have on Clayton County, which is home to Hartsfield-Jackson. The state has set aside funds for Clayton and other counties that lost revenue through the change.
“Our state must make smart tax investments that help strengthen the economy of Georgia and build a state where all families have the freedom and opportunity to thrive,” Abrams said.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
