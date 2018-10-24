Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Mega Millions officials confirmed early Wednesday morning that the only winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina.
The jackpot measured at $1.6 billion, the largest in U.S. history headed into Tuesday night. A one-time cash option would give the winner $913 million.
In order to win, a player needed to match all five numbers plus the Mega ball.
“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming said. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65,70 and Mega Ball 5. Each ticket costs $2 to play, which U.S. residents can play in 44 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was not immediately apparent where the winning ticket was sold.
The jackpot was rolling since July 24, when a California pool of 11 co-workers shared a $543 million prize. $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio) have also been won this year.
The $1.6 billion beat the previous Mega Millions record of $656 million set in March 2012. The jackpot now rolls back over to $40 million for Friday night’s drawing.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.