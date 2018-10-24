Wetter and cooler later in the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An overcast with light rain/drizzle and highs upper 60s to mid 70s Tuesday. However changes are definitely in store as the remnants of Willa spread across SWGA later in the week.
Tonight gradual clearing and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Otherwise sunny and seasonal upper 70s low 80s Wednesday. Clouds return with rain likely Thursday and Friday. Expect very raw conditions as highs only reach low-upper 60s. Drier and cool conditions return for the weekend. Below average temperatures hold with highs in the mid-upper 60s while lows drop into the upper 40s.
