Westover students give back to Albany community

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Tuesday, Westover High School students gathered to give back to the Albany community by packaging food.
Dougherty County Schools Public Information Officer JD Sumner said that the students packed up about 3,000 community relief boxes on behalf of the American Red Cross.
Sumner said seeing the Westover students help the community in times of need made him and the Dougherty County School System very proud.
“A range of different student groups coming together to help the common good and help our community in an area where right now, there are still people going without food and it is amazing that they came together in the way that they did," said Sumner.
Sumner said that it is very important that students give back to the community.
